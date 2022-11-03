Insider Selling: SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SouthState by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in SouthState by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,641,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 130,351 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in SouthState by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SouthState by 184.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

