Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Sells 340 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stryker Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE SYK traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.09.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

