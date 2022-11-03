Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells 4,921 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average of $197.37. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

