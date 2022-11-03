Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WEX Price Performance

WEX traded down $6.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.23. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $183.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of WEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WEX by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

