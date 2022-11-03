Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,097 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $926,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 25.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,989,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,482,000 after acquiring an additional 398,442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.89. 678,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,542,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

