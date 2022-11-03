Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PFE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.66. 815,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,199,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $261.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

