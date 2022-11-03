Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 207.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 67.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 117,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 62.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.09.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $11.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $401.43. 28,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,117. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $215.27 and a 12 month high of $399.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

