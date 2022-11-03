Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,156,000 after purchasing an additional 944,026 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,712,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,920 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,585,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,971,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,741,000 after buying an additional 148,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,789,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after buying an additional 147,077 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.91. 26,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

