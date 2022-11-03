Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.14. 1,013,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,615,816. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.