Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $706,000 Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.43. 1,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,105. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $56.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79.

