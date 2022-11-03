Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IT traded up $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $321.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,506. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $341.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.67.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,419 shares of company stock worth $2,250,455. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

