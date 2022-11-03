Interchange Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Roku by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Roku to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.52.

Roku Price Performance

About Roku

ROKU traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,651. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $314.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

