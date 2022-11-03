Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 334 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 474,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,625,742. The company has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

