Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,832 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 66,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $23.55. 1,399,014 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

