Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.97.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 94.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 107.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

