InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.18. 9,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 9,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
InterCure Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18.
About InterCure
InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterCure (IRCLF)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.