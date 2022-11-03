International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Trading Up 0.8%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 13,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 36,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,170 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 2.60% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

