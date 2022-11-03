International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of International Paper worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

