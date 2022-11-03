Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Down 6.6%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $396.02 and last traded at $399.16. 59,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,538,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.79.

Intuit Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.56. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

