InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:IVT opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 39.62.
Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $171,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $157,283,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $71,167,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $44,161,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,711,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InvenTrust Properties (IVT)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.