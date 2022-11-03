InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IVT opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 39.62.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $171,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $157,283,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $71,167,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $44,161,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,711,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Further Reading

