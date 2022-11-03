Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VBF stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.