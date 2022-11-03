Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.93

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and traded as high as $14.98. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 23,793 shares changing hands.
Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.
Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.