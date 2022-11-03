Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.93

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and traded as high as $14.98. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 23,793 shares changing hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.

Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4,255.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 479,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,066 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 862,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 76,622 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 66.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58,654 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 9,265.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

