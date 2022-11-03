Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.14

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 3303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 151,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $5,298,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 275,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

