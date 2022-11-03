Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.