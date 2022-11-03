Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 260,376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $8,813,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 113,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 87.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,106,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,620 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

