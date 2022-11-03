Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

