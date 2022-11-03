Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November 2nd (AGCO, ALKS, AVNW, BP, CIGI, CLDT, CLW, CRTO, DX, EDR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 2nd:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get AGCO Co alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.