Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Varta (VAR1)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Varta (ETR: VAR1) in the last few weeks:

11/2/2022 – Varta was given a new €21.00 ($21.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/24/2022 – Varta was given a new €24.00 ($24.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

10/21/2022 – Varta was given a new €48.50 ($48.50) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/21/2022 – Varta was given a new €50.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2022 – Varta was given a new €45.00 ($45.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/3/2022 – Varta was given a new €53.00 ($53.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/28/2022 – Varta was given a new €45.00 ($45.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/26/2022 – Varta was given a new €45.00 ($45.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/26/2022 – Varta was given a new €50.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/26/2022 – Varta was given a new €53.00 ($53.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/26/2022 – Varta was given a new €39.00 ($39.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:VAR1 traded down €2.15 ($2.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €27.25 ($27.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,624 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €45.72 and a 200 day moving average of €68.65. Varta AG has a twelve month low of €26.62 ($26.62) and a twelve month high of €133.95 ($133.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

