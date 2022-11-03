Iowa State Bank Reduces Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

