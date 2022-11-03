IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Trading Up 0.2%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.60. 188,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 195,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

