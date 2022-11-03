IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Lessened by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 89,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.94.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $204.87. 24,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.36.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

