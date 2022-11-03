Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Parker William Rush Sells 27,363 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Iridium Communications Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,257.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $52.38.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on IRDM. StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Read More
