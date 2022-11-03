iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Decreased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.10. 1,060,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,480,701. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29.

