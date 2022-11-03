iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.70

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 93833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.54.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 928,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 36,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.