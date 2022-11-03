iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQDH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQDH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.00. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.62. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.37 and a 1-year high of $96.81.

