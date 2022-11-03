iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 204,772 shares.The stock last traded at $36.36 and had previously closed at $36.75.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 95,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,652,000.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

