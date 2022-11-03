iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,658 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $46,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 244,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 49,339 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 61,901 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.19. 23,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,219. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55.

