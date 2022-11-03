iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

EFV traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $41.10. 7,731,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.