iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 159.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.57. 761,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,324,552. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

