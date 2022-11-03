iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 89,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 630,411 shares.The stock last traded at $38.60 and had previously closed at $37.93.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,604,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.