iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 128,567 shares.The stock last traded at $90.81 and had previously closed at $91.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,573,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 537.6% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

