iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 20.3% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $373.77. The company had a trading volume of 215,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,876. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

