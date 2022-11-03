iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.98. 276,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

