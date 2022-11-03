iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,940 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $490,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.47. The stock had a trading volume of 201,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

