iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,362,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,642,000 after purchasing an additional 351,177 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 555,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,615. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

