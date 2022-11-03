iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LRGF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $37.99. 3,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

