Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.76

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.76 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 3656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Itron Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $488.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,741,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Itron by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Itron by 1,067.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 274,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 250,745 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

