Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.76

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.76 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 3656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Itron Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $488.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,741,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Itron by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Itron by 1,067.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 274,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 250,745 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

