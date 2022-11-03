Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Richard D. Cook Sells 149 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) SVP Richard D. Cook sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $13,107.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $370,089.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.4 %
JACK opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.93.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.