Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) SVP Richard D. Cook Sells 149 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) SVP Richard D. Cook sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $13,107.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $370,089.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.4 %

JACK opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.