Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €24.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.10 ($46.10) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FRE stock opened at €23.29 ($23.29) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($60.16) and a one year high of €80.00 ($80.00). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.31.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

