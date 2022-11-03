Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Yum China Trading Up 7.6 %

Institutional Trading of Yum China

NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.