Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Yum China by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
